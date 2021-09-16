Chilliwack White Giants top Blue Giants in peewee football season opener

After losing the 2020 fall season to COVID, the Chilliwack Giants are back in action.

A pair of peewee teams kicked off their campaigns last weekend, with the White Giants shutting out the Blue Giants by a 13-0 count.

The White Giants offence got off to a strong start, led by quarterbacks Parker Grant and Ben Fleenor. Logan Macdonald came up with highlight-reel catches on passes from Grant, and Grant, Carson Breland, Dawson Holdridge and Logan Sargent chewed up big yards on the ground.

It was Sargent punching the ball in for the first White Giants score, running straight up the middle behind linemen Fleenor, Max Kiener, Wyatt Knoke, Cooper Cools and Owen Franklin. Breland ran the ball into the endzone for the successful point-after.

Grant and Macdonald connected on a passing play for the second White Giants major.

On the defensive side, linemen Fleenor, Kiener, Cools, Franklin, Jax Laing, Dawson Holdridge, Ty Peppin and Cache Simmons owned the line of scrimmage. Grant, Breland and Liam Johnson added hard-hitting play from the linebacker position.

Breland was named the Player of the Game.

On the Blue Giants side, Carter Charlie lead the defence with eight-and-a-half tackles, including one tackle for loss and a half sack. Landon Keddy recorded six tackles and a half sack, while Caleb Deacon finished with six tackles. Ike Carstensen had a tackle for loss to go with two touchdown saving stops. Cole Dempsey and Austin Pierce plugged up the interior and had four-and-a-half and one-and-a-half tackles respectively.

The Blue Giant offence was led by quarterback Kingston Moran, and although they didn’t manage to find the end zone they showed great promise. Kingston’s poise in the pocket and the offensive line’s continued improvement flashed hints of great things to come.

Other notable statistics included Jackson Gamboa with four tackles, Tyce Underwood and Logan Rainkie with one-and-a-half tackles each and Tony Stelcer and Brodie Lavallee with half a tackle each.

