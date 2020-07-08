Chilliwack violent sex offender sentenced for breaching long-term supervision order

18-month term for Kevin Miller amounts to time served for using cannabis while ordered to abstain

Kevin Scott Miller, who has been convicted of multiple violent sexual assaults of women and is on a long-term supervision order, was sentenced to 18 months jail for breaching his LTSO in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on June 22, 2020. (Black Press file)

A violent sex offender who breached conditions of a long-term supervision order by purchasing cannabis while forbidden to do so was sentenced to 18 months behind bars recently in BC Supreme Court.

Kevin Scott Miller’s has an unenviable history of violently assaulting women and girls. He raped a 14-year-old girl in the mid-1990s near Victoria after grabbing her in a van and wrapping a cord around her neck.

Two months later, he strangled a 21-year-old woman he met at a bar. Then, in a fight with a prostitute in 1996, he strangled the woman with a drawstring from his jacket.

He served several years in custody, when Crown sought to designate Miller a dangerous offender in 2006, which subjects an offender to an indeterminate period of detention. But after three hearings and two appeals back, Miller was instead deemed a long-term offender, a lesser designation.

He was sentenced to four more years in jail and handed a 10-year long-term supervision order (LTSO).

Since 1995, Miller hasn’t been convicted of any serious offences, but he has had difficulties with LTSO compliance, according to a written decision by Justice Heather MacNaughton released on June 22, 2020.

Among his troubles:

• In 2011, he was convicted of breaching his LTSO by consuming alcohol. He received an effective sentence of 11 months and three weeks;

• In 2012, shortly after his release, concerns arose about his computer use. He fled from Vancouver to Montreal. There, after drinking, he turned himself in. He received an effective jail sentence of 11 months;

• In January 2014, he used cannabis, but the parole officers allowed him to remain in the community. A few days later, Miller left his Vancouver halfway house and fled to the U.S.;

• From 2014 to 2015, Miller spent 19 months in the U.S., some of which was a one‐year jail sentence for failing to report as a convicted sex offender. Canada applied for his extradition. Eventually, Miller waived the extradition hearing;

• On his return to Canada, Miller pled guilty to being unlawfully at large, and received an effective jail sentence of 15 months – also imposed as a “time served” sentence.

Since then, the now 51-year-old has also had issues with drug use and being in touch with sex-trade workers.

Miller had been living at the Chilliwack Community Correctional Centre (CCCC) on Rowat Avenue in 2016 when a first alleged breach occurred, news of which upset many in the community. He had allegedly purchased cannabis from the illegal dispensary a few blocks away, WeeMedcical.

He was found not guilty in that case because the judge found he did not violate the order to abstain from intoxicants because he had a prescription in hand.

But he later pleaded guilty to using cannabis in spring 2018 in violation of his LTSO.

In the sentencing for the current breach, Crown asked for 18 months jail time, which Justice MacNaughton agreed was suitable. He had, however, already spent more than 18 months in custody, so his sentence amounted to time served.

It is not clear where Miller is currently living and whether or not he is still at the CCCC in Chilliwack.

