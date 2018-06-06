Chilliwack trailer park fire sends one to hospital

Blaze guts half of duplex at Green Galbes on Yale Road early Wednesday

Fire gutted half a duplex at the Green Gables Motel & Trailer Park early on June 6. (Facebook)

A fire destroyed half a duplex at the Green Gables Motel & Trailer Park Wednesday morning, and sent one person to hospital.

The Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on June 6 at approximately 6 a.m.

Fire crews from Halls 1, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered heavy smoke and flames showing from a duplex-style structure.

Crews established a water supply and quickly brought the fire under control utilizing a defensive attack, according to a press release issued by Asst. Fire Chief Chris Wilson.

Crews were able to prevent the spread of the fire to the remaining half of the structure, however the unit of origin sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The single occupant of the unit was able to exit safely.

A neighbour, however, that attempted to extinguish the fire with a portable fire extinguisher before the arrival of fire crews was transported to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of this fire is under investigation by fire department officials and is believed to be accidental in nature.

