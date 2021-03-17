Chilliwack trailer fire being investigated as potential arson

Trailer was unoccupied and in storage when blaze destroyed it, says fire chief

Fire destroyed a trailer in storage on Atchelitz Road in Chilliwack on March 16, 2021. The fire is being investigated as being deliberately set. (Kathy Preuss/ Submitted)

A fire that destroyed a fifth-wheel travel trailer may have been deliberately set, say Chilliwack fire officials.

The fire started at about 10:30 p.m. March 16, at a property in the 8000 block of Atchelitz Road. The Chilliwack Fire Department responded with 25 firefighters from fire halls 1, 4 and 6.

The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, and had spread to multiple vehicles stored near the trailer.

Fire Chief Ian Josephson says the fire crews quickly knocked the fire down and confirmed the trailer was vacant. The trailer is a total loss, he added, with fire exposure damage to multiple vehicles.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Josephson adds that this fire may have been deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators. Anyone with information on this fire, is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

