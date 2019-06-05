Chilliwack students petition city leaders to ban plastic bags

Students at Chilliwack middle school are hoping to persuade the city to ban plastic bags, as other cities in Canada have already done. (John Boivin/ Black Press)

Students at Chilliwack middle school have challenged the city’s leaders to ban plastic bags.

They’ve created a petition on a website called change.org, and are asking people to share the petition and sign it.

“We are students at Chilliwack Middle School and like other students around the world, we are taking initiative to secure a healthy environment, wherever that may be, for future generations, including ours,” the petition reads. “It is clear that our politicians are not doing enough; it is up to us, citizens, to protect our neck of the woods.”

The petition is directed at Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, and is gaining a bit of support online from the community and some Chilliwack school trustees. Supporters can sign the petition, and also add comments on the petition’s page.

“I’m signing because I live in Chilliwack and I helped start this petition to help the earth,” wrote Bethany Myers. The petition was created by Grade 7 students in Pedro Zullo’s class.

If Chilliwack were to consider banning plastic bag use, they would be following the lead of other Canadian cities that have already done so. Most recently, Tofino and Ucluelet banned plastic bags and straws.

READ MORE: Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Some fast food outlets and small businesses have already adopted the use of compostable items over plastic, including A&W restaurants. On a recent Black Press story about Tofino and Ucluelet’s bans, comments from readers seem to vary in support of the idea.

Jesse Douglas commented that “much more should go than just plastic bags and straws but it is a huge start in the right direction!”

But Gavin Boss pointed out some counterpoints to the bans.

“Paper bags require four times more energy to produce than plastic bags, and they don’t even break down in modern landfills because of a lack of oxygen,” he wrote. “Cotton bags are even worse, the amount of land use to grow the cotton, and all the processes required to produce one bag is 360 times that of a disposable plastic bag.”

To see the petition, visit change.org for “Ban single-use plastic bags in Chilliwack, BC.”

