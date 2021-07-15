Chilliwack Special Olympics athlete and coach nominated for provincial awards

Athlete Betty Coleman and coach Megan Owens were up for honours from Special Olympics B.C.

Chilliwack’s Betty Coleman was nominated for a provincial award by Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC).

Coleman was one of nine candidates up for the Spirit of Sport award, recognizing a Special Olympics athlete who exemplifies the true meaning of sportsmanship.

The winner of the award was Vincent Li from Richmond, but Coleman had an excellent case to make as an athlete who has been competing for 41 years. According to the specialolympics.ca web page listing the nominees, Coleman “demonstrates continued dedication to Special Olympics and is an excellent role model at every practice and event.”

Another local was also nominated for an award.

Recent G.W. Graham grad Megan Owens has been a SOBC coach in Chilliwack for five years and her name was put forward for the Grassroots Coach award. According to the specialolympics.ca web page, Owens “mentored younger coaches, supported volunteers to start programs and was an advocate for inclusion and Special Olympics.”

The winner of the Grassroots Coach award was Quesnel’s Ellen Martz.

Longtime television sports broadcaster Bernie Pascal hosted a virtual awards ceremony that was live-streamed on YouTube on Wednesday, July 14.

