Chilliwack seniors society shuts down all programs due to COVID-19 pandemic

Attendees of programs put on by the Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resources Society (CDSRS) are the latest to learn of cancellations due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Kelly Velonis said they made the difficult decision to shut down temporarily out of an abundance of caution because they are dealing with a vulnerable segment of the population.

“We’ve made the decision to cancel our programs and activities for the next two weeks,” she told The Progress Friday.

“As our priority is the health and well-being of all our members, employees and everyone in the community we feel this is the best way to support social-distancing practices. We realize that the risk of contracting the illness is still low, and we are taking this precaution to assist in keeping the risk low.”

The cancellations run March 14 to March 29, for now, and includes all classes and activities at Evergreen Hall, Mt. Cheam Lions Hall and the Landing Sports Centre.

It also includes bus trips planned in that time frame, and the income tax program at Evergreen Hall and Cottonwood Mall locations.

“We will be reaching out to anyone who has booked a trip or event during this time frame over the next week to discuss options,” Velonis said in a memo sent to participants. “Please be patient as we have many calls to make.”

Velonis said they are asking anyone who travels outside of Canada to follow the provincial guidelines to self-isolate for 14 days prior to returning to any activities or programs.

“Also, if you are feeling unwell please do not attend any activities, programs or the office.”

Velonis asked for patience for anyone who is waiting to hear about a completed income tax return, and that they will be reaching out to arrange pick-up times.

During this period of time the office is closed but those with questions can call 604-793-9979 or email info@cdsrs.ca.

