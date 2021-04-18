Chilliwack Search and Rescue team, and patient, sprayed with rocks and dirt during rescue

Volunteer crew speaks out after riders on Vedder Mountain show no courtesy at accident scene

Chilliwack Search and Rescue volunteers say that a call on April 17 on Vedder Mountain was affected by bikers who rode through the rescue site, throwing rocks onto members and the patient. (Chilliwack Search and Rescue image)

Chilliwack Search and Rescue are calling for better behaviour from recreational dirt bikers and ATV users on local mountains, after a troubling situation this weekend.

Saturday was extremely busy for rescue crews all over the Eastern Fraser Valley, with several concurrent calls in the afternoon.

One of those calls was on Vedder Mountain, where a rider needed serious medical attention for a leg injury. Chilliwack SAR was called in for a stretcher recovery, to help the patient off the mountain for paramedics.

But the seriousness of the call didn’t slow down other recreational users in the area, who made some “serious errors.”

“While on scene, clearly visible with our gear, stretcher, paramedics and the injured patient, a steady stream of riders continued to (fly) past us,” the crew wrote on their public Facebook page. “Rocks, dirt and debris being sprayed at us, our equipment, and the patient.”

And it got worse.

“A number of near misses put us at serious risk of injury from being struck,” they said. “One rider flew past, running over a pack of medical gear, and dragged it down the trail away from us.”

They underlined how unacceptable the behaviour was, and are appealing to everyone to use common courtesy around rescue situations.

“If you are using the trail systems and you see SAR or any emergency personnel, you must stop,” they said. “Please stop, dismount, turn off any engines if you have them, and walk past the scene. Our focus is on the patient and the scene and sometimes we need help keeping it safe for everybody.”

