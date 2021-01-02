Chilliwack Search and Rescue spend New Year’s Eve helping man who went down cliff

Busy year for Chilliwack Search and Rescue as they responded to 109 calls in 2020

Chilliwack Search and Rescue were out on Dec. 31, 2020 helping a man who went down a cliff. (Chilliwack Search and Rescue)

A local man ended up spending New Year’s Eve with Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) on Thursday.

On Dec. 31, 2020 at around 2:30 p.m. CSAR was called to reports of a would-be fisherman who tried to access the bank of the Chilliwack River, but slipped and went over a cliff.

According to posts on social media, the incident happened near the On-The-Way Store in the 46000-block of Chilliwack Lake Road, and around 4:30 p.m., CSAR was having a hard time reaching the victim.

After some time, and as darkness fell, the man was eventually roped out safely.

It was CSAR’s “busiest year” with the Dec. 31 rescue being its 109th call in 2020, Chilliwack Search and Rescue announced on social media.

