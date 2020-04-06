Chilliwack school trustees using Zoom to conduct meetings during pandemic

Public participation not available, but staff taking public questions before and after meetings

Chilliwack’s school board meeting will go ahead on April 7, but without the public in attendance.

The district will be using the popular video conferencing app, Zoom, to conduct the meeting. The trustees will sign in from their own homes and the meeting will be recorded. The measure is being taken to limit the potential spread of illnesses, including COVID-19.

The Zoom recording will be posted on the Chilliwack School District website immediately after the meeting. This will be the process in place for the remainder of the required physical distancing protocols, the district says.

The April 7 meeting will include the annual budget presentation from secretary treasurer Gerry Slykhuis. A Budget 2020-2021 Q&A will be posted in the days following the meeting as well.

The agendas are posted on the district website on the Friday prior to meetings (also see pdf attached below). Questions and comments concerning agenda items may be submitted to donna_vogel@sd33.bc.ca before and/or after a meeting. They will be addressed during the meeting if possible or at the next meeting.

Other items included in the April 7 agenda are the Five-Year Capital Plan and next school year’s calendar, along with a vote to temporarily suspend public participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

