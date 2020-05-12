Chilliwack school trustee issues public apology for Facebook post criticizing Dr. Theresa Tam

Barry Neufeld says he will be further addressing his anti-LGBTQ post in the 'near future'

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the previous board's last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld has issued a public apology for a Facebook post that questioned the World Health Organization and the trustworthiness of Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

“I deeply regret and apologize for my comments on social media,” Neufleld said. “I will be addressing them more in the near future.”

• READ MORE: Widespread criticism for Chilliwack school trustee’s COVID-19 conspiracy theory rant

Neufeld’s comment was made in a regular public school board meeting held via Zoom on Tuesday night (May 12).

His Facebook post was made on Saturday night on his personal Facebook page, and garnered national and even international attention. By Sunday, the post was removed, and by Tuesday, his entire Facebook page seemed to be removed.

The post suggested that Dr. Tam, who is leading the charge in Canada against the novel coronavirus, is actually transgender. Further to that, Neufeld suggested that she shouldn’t be trusted because of it.

“If this person, who has spent a major portion of their life deceiving people as to who she/he truly is and is now a major player in the corrupt World Health Organization, why should we believe anything he/she says?,” the post read in part.

READ MORE: New hashtag created to counter Chilliwack school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

For more coverage on the May 12 school board meeting, watch this website.

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress