Chilliwack school trustee calls himself a prophet

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld has likened himself to a modern-day prophet, as he hardened his stance against the LGBTQ community.

He made headlines two months ago when he argued that sexual orientation and gender identity discussions should not be included in the classroom, and called those who support transgender and gay and lesbian children “cultural nihilists” and even child abusers.

He posted another long statement on his Facebook page on Sunday morning, stating among other things that the government may be starting to take children away from families and placing them “in homes where they will be encouraged to explore homosexuality and gender fluidity.”

He then said that it is possible, considering what the “Canadian government” did to Aboriginal families in the past.

(Note: While his post was public on Sunday, he removed it shortly after this story was published online.)

His post also included language that suggests he sees himself as a prophet.

“It seems that I have been suddenly thrown into the role of a prophet: speaking out to the lawmakers in Victoria and trying to motivate lukewarm Christians who are sitting idly by as all of society ‘Slouches towards Gomorrah’ in the words of the late Judge Robert Bork. It is difficult to engage in the Culture wars. One pays a heavy price for criticizing the prevailing worldview: one gets called a bigot and a hater and even WORSE!

He continues, including his thoughts as an elected official:

“As a school trustee, my role is different than a counsellor or a pastor. I am not dealing face to face with children and their parents who are struggling to find a solution to gender Dysphoria. My heart goes out to those families who are struggling under the threat: “Do you want a dead son or a living daughter?” My job description is that of a policy maker. And the current emphasis is on inclusion. I do not want to give in to the self serving agenda of the LGBTQ+ groups who want to be given priority as the most downtrodden of victims. One person mentioned that the many new categories that are included in the long list of letters now added after LGBTQ are a new “Caste system.” They are no longer satisfied with mere tolerance or inclusion, they want to be celebrated and given priority. I can’t and won’t go there.”

He also goes so far as to add his own prophecy to the post:

“The scary thing is that it has already demonized people of faith who believe that God created humans male and female: In the Image of God. Here is my prophecy to the Church. If you don’t get off your duffs and push back against this insidious new teaching, the day is coming (maybe it is already here) when the government will apprehend your children and put them in homes where they will be encouraged to explore homosexuality and gender fluidity. There already is a Special group foster home for LBGTQ+ kids in Red Deer, AB.

“You think that is impossible? Well the Canadian government did exactly that to Aboriginal families until a few decades ago. Determined to destroy the traditional teachings of their culture and re educate children into the prevailing worldview of the government. The Government have already ensured that families with traditional Family values will not be approved as foster homes and are refused the right to adopt children. But the government has always done a horrid job of being a parent.”

UPDATE:

On Monday, the Ministry of Children and Family Development provided an official statement to The Progress in response to Neufeld’s statement.

“These allegations are completely false,” they said. “Rhetoric like this is harmful and has no place in our province. The ministry does not discriminate against caregivers, nor does it discriminate against children. People of all gender identities are welcome and their rights respected equally.”

The full post reads: