Chilliwack school board working away at streamlining governance policies

Another big block of policy re-writing work has been completed by the Chilliwack school board.

The board has been meeting regularly to rewrite their entire policy manual. It’s one of the biggest tasks the board has undertaken in many years.

At the Jan. 26 regular board meeting, they approved several policies that related to their own governance as well as partner and community relations.

“This process is fantastic, and the public should be very thankful that we’ve done all this … behind the scenes,” Heather Maahs said. “The public never wants to hear all the ‘back and forthing’ on the policy work that we do. We spare the public, and we’ve done a great job and I’m really pleased with all the changes we have made.”

The new policies adopted on Jan. 26 are Policy 150 Policy Development, Review and Revision, Policy 181 Trustee Professional Learning, and Policy 190 Trustee Remuneration.

The work began last year in an effort “to enhance district policy in order to provide greater clarity, identify policies that are no longer current and/or assess board and administrative regulations that are primarily operational in nature.”

It began in March 2020 and was interrupted due to COVID-19. The work began again in September. The work will continue for the next two months.

