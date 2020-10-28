Chilliwack school board voting for board chair positions this week

Dan Coulter, the preliminary winner in Chilliwack riding for MLA, is currently board chair

The Chilliwack School Board, 2019-2020. Dan Coulter (centre) is currently board chair, and David Swankey (far left) is vice chair. Their election is set for Oct. 30, 2020. (Submitted)

There could be a changing of the guard at the Chilliwack School Board table this week.

The board will have their annual elections meeting, to vote on a board chair and vice chair, roles currently held by Dan Coulter and David Swankey respectively.

They will also elect provincial councillors and alternates for the BC Public School Employers Association and the BC School Trustees Association.

Elections for these positions are historically held in early December. However, current board chair Coulter is the preliminary winner of the provincial election for the Chilliwack riding. He has stated he will resign from his role at the school board if his lead in the elections hold out. Several thousand potential mail-in votes still need to be counted and that will happen in early November.

If he is elected as MLA, the school board could vote to hold a byelection to fill his seat.

There is no time alloted for public participation during special election meetings, but the meeting will be available for the public to watch. It will be livestreamed on the Chilliwack School District’s YouTube channel, and recorded, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The next regular meeting for the Chilliwack School Board is set for Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Live viewing is by pre-registration, and meetings are made available for watching later.

