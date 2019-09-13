Chilliwack school board to vote on whether to paint rainbow crosswalk at district office

Scheduled vote at Sept. 17 meeting comes two weeks after city hall said 'no' to the idea

For those tired of seeing and reading about rainbow crosswalks, put on your sunglasses, there’s more.

The Chilliwack school board is set to decide next week on whether or not to paint a rainbow crosswalk in the district office parking lot.

An agenda item set for the Sept. 17 meeting recommends a rainbow crosswalk be painted across the parking lot in front of the office.

“The Chilliwack Board of Education is committed to inclusion and representing all students, staff and families in the school district,” the staff report says by way of background.

The decision is likely to be a contentious one as the current board is split along clear lines regarding a provincially-approved teaching resource known as SOGI 123 aimed at supporting LGBTQ youth.

With four trustees firmly supporting of the SOGI 123 teaching resource, and three who campaigned vigorously against it, the rainbow crosswalk is likely to get approval.

The decision by the school board will be made just two weeks after Chilliwack city council voted in favour of denying a request to paint a rainbow crosswalk on Wellington Avenue downtown. That despite a petition signed by 800 people, including Mayor Ken Popove, in support.

In response, proponents of the symbol meant to express support and acceptance of the LGBTQ community say they won’t give up.

