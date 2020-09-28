Chilliwack school board chair running in provincial election

A third hat has been thrown into the ring for the Chilliwack riding, and it’s another well-known name.
Dan Coulter has announced he will be running for the BC NDP in the Oct. 24 election. He will be running against incumbent BC Liberal John Martin, and BC Conservative Diane Janzen.
Coulter is currently a board member of the Chilliwack School District, and sits as the board chair. He has been an employee of the BC NDP for several years, and has worked as a campaign manager in the past.
If elected, he says he plans to continue his work on the board of education.
@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.