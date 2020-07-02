Chilliwack saw record-breaking chilly temperatures on Canada Day

It was 9.4 degrees below normal on July 1, 2020, with max temp at 13.5 degrees C in Chilliwack

It was the coldest Canada Day on record in Chilliwack.

The rainy July 1 holiday hit a record cool maximum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, said Roger Pannett, volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada.

It was 9.4 degrees C below normal, and the previous max temperature record of 14.4 C was set on July 1, 1966.

So how cold did it feel like on Canada Day 2020?

“Late October temperatures!” is how Pannett described it, with the chilliest July 1 recorded since the weather record-keeping began in Chilliwack in 1881.

The rainfall total for July 1, 2020 was 18.2 millimetres, compared to the record rainfall for July 2, which was set in 1897 when 50.3 mm fell.

