Chilliwack River Road just north of Promontory will see partial road closure

Traffic flow will be slower than normal near the intersection of Chilliwack River Road and Promontory Road for the next two days.
City of Chilliwack announced a partial road closure is in effect on Chilliwack River Road just north of Promontory for Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.
Partial Road Closure: Chilliwack River Road, north of Promontory Road, will be closed to northbound traffic on Sept. 29 & 30 from 6am-5pm. Single lane traffic southbound will remain open. Thank you for using alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/8B0VhSz35u
— City of Chilliwack (@City_Chilliwack) September 28, 2020
“Single lane traffic southbound will remain open,” according to the city notice. “Thank you for using alternate routes.”
