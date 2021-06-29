Chilliwack residents asked to hold onto their recycling and glass this week.

Hold onto recyclables and glass until next week. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Changes to curbside collection is to protect health and safety of staff in the heat

Concern for the safety of workers in the heat is why City of Chilliwack is asking residents to hold onto their recycling and glass this week.

“Due to extreme heat warnings recycling and glass will not be collected during the week of June 28 to July 2,” according to the city notice.

Recycling collection will resume next week.

“This measure has been put in place to protect the health and safety of the collection staff by minimizing the length of time spent in the extreme heat.”

Garbage and compostables will still be collected. Make sure everything is at the curb by 7 a.m. Keep in mind there’s no limit on recycling containers that can be placed at the curb.

“Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

In terms of holiday-related changes, residents with Thursday collection will have their curbside waste picked up on Monday, July 5 due to that statutory holiday on July 1, Canada Day.

