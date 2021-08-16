Chilliwack realtor wins half a million in Lotto Max Extra draw

Clarke Sexsmith matched four numbers and claimed $500,000 on a ticket he bought in late July

Chilliwack’s Clarke Sexsmith needed his reading glasses to make sure he was seeing what he thought he was seeing on his Lotto Max ticket.

Four numbers on the ticket he bought in late July, matching four winning numbers in the Lotto Max Extra draw.

For Sexsmith, that meant a $500,000 prize.

The local realtor ended up checking the ticket twice, at different locations, just to be sure, and while he was still in line at the second spot, Sexsmith took a phone call from his wife.

“She asked me what I was doing,” he said. “When I told her that I thought I won on my lottery ticket she didn’t believe me.”

According to the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) the approximate odds of winning the Lotto Max Extra prize are pegged at one in 3,764,376 and Sexsmith always told himself if he ever won a lottery he’d invest in his dream to “build a town.”

Half a million dollars won’t get him to that ambitious goal, but he plans to invest most of the winnings and told the BCLC his celebrations will be “low key.”

RELATED: Forgotten lottery ticket was worth $250,000

RELATED: Deroche woman wins 100 times more money than she thought

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress