Chilliwack RCMP spot valuables in 78 out of 840 parked vehicles

Officers take on public relations blitz to warn about leaving items of value in plain sight

Cellphones wallets, purses, credit cards, cash.

All items spotted in cars in parking lots by RCMP officers doing a public relations blitz to warn against leaving valuables in parked vehicles.

“Vehicles parked with articles in sight are at higher risk as potential targets for auto crime,” said Const. Connor McGregor of the Chilliwack RCMP. “Police are taking this opportunity to make the public aware of the importance of locking your vehicle and keeping valuables out of view.”

On May 7 and 8, Chilliwack RCMP General Duty (GD) officers together with RCMP Auxiliary and Chilliwack City Watch (CCW) volunteers from the Chilliwack Crime Prevention Society (CCPS) conducted pro-active foot patrols through parking lots of shopping malls and recreational facilities in Chilliwack and Sardis making observations of property in parked automobiles.

After inspecting over 840 autos police and volunteers issued 78 auto crime prevention notices where valuables were seen.

Items noted included: cellphones and electronics connected to charging systems; wallets and purses; credit cards and cash.

Unlocked doors are often reported in theft from vehicle complaints made to the RCMP.

“Theft is a crime which can be significantly reduced by everyone working together to eliminate opportunities offered to criminals,” said Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Prevention tips to protect your property:

• Lock doors when leaving your vehicle.

• Ensure valuables are out of sight.

• Remove valuables and garage door openers when parking your vehicle for the night.

For more tips to protect your property from theft visit the BC RCMP’s website on the subject or ICBC and IMPACT.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To see high crime locations for theft from vehicle and other property crimes, visit the City of Chilliwack’s crime mapping tool.

