Chilliwack RCMP seize large quantity of illegal cannabis, shatter, cocaine and other drugs

Two people faces charges after Chilliwack RCMP made a large seizure of illegal cannabis, cannabis products, shatter, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and prescription pills from a Quonset hut on Knight Road.
The investigation into activity surrounding the Quonset hut was initiated by the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) in December 2019.
On Jan. 23 in the evening, CRU supported by Chilliwack RCMP Property Crime Section and Priority Target Team (PTT) executed a search warrant of the building.
RCMP officers seized a suspected 100 pounds of cannabis, cannabis infused items including edibles, over 1,000 packages labelled ‘Bareta’ containing ‘shatter’, approximately one half kilogram of cocaine, 2.3 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms, and pre-packaged prescription tablets.
Two 26-year-old men from Chilliwack were arrested during the search, and both men were later released from custody pending Crown counsel approval of charges under the Cannabis Act and Controlled Drug and Substance Act.
“Chilliwack RCMP remain dedicated in our commitment to safety of our community,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.
