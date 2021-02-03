Chilliwack RCMP seize drugs and firearms in Elm Drive bust

Officers seized bulk quantities of drugs believed to be fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Police also seized firearms, body armour, ammunition and paraphernalia associated with the preparation and sale of illegal drugs. (RCMP photo)

Police arrested two people at the scene and searched a home for five hours

RCMP seized illegal drugs, firearms and body armour from a house on Elm Street in Chilliwack.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team (PTT) executed a search warrant on a home in the 8700 block of Elm Drive, arresting two people.

A witness who contacted The Chilliwack Progress said police escorted between 15-20 people out of the house with their hands on their heads and searched the house for at least five hours.

Officers seized bulk quantities of drugs believed to be fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Police also seized firearms, body armour, ammunition and paraphernalia associated with the preparation and sale of illegal drugs.

The people who were arrested were later released, but the RCMP will submit a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) and charges may follow.

In the meantime, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail offered tips on how to spot a crime house or drug dealer in your neighborhood.

– Look for regular and unusual traffic patterns;

-Look for a high pedestrian volume to a residence day and night;

– Look for traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with the occupants of a vehicle.

Rail reminds anyone who sees anything they believe to be suspicious to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or phone Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

