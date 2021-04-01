Chilliwack RCMP seize drugs and firearms during raid on Elm Drive home

RCMP seized drugs, firearms and ammunition during a recent raid on a Chilliwack house.
Around 8 p.m. on March 18, members of the Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team (PTT), supported by front line officers, showed up a residence in the 8700 block of Elm Drive.
With a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant in hand, they entered the home and seized bulk quantities of drugs believed to be fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Officers also found firearms, ammunition and paraphernalia associated to the preparation and sale of illegal drugs.
One person was arrested and later released.
Following a review of the evidence, a report will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.
Meanwhile, the RCMP offers tips to spot a crime house or drug dealer in your neighbourhood including regular and unusual traffic patterns, high pedestrian volume to a residence day and night and traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with the occupants of a vehicle.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious can phone the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
