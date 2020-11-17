Chilliwack RCMP seeking public assistance in drive-by shooting investigation

Police say incident seems to not be random and hoping to find witnesses or dash cam footage

Police are seeking the public’s assistance into a drive-by shooting incident in Chilliwack, specifically dash cam footage.

On Nov. 14 at around 10:50 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of gunshots fired at a Honda CRV travelling on Wellington Avenue near Corbould Street, in the downtown area.

As Chilliwack RCMP General Investigation Support Team (GIST), pursued the early stages of their investigation, officers gathered evidence to associate a dark coloured sedan with bright headlights and loud exhaust system, travelling on Wellington Avenue behind the Honda CRV to the shooting.

RCMP investigators are reaching out to the public for anyone travelling on Wellington Avenue from Ashwell Street to Corbould Street or in the surrounding area on Nov. 14, between 10 to 11 p.m. They are hoping someone may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash cam.

“Public safety remains our priority and these reckless actions are concerning to police,” says Cpl. Mike Rail, media relations officer for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “It is fortunate that no one was injured. At this stage of our investigation evidence gathered indicates this incident was not a random act.”

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

