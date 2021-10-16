Chilliwack RCMP seek witnesses, dashcam footage following pedestrian hit-and-run

Incident happened on Keith Wilson Road in Chilliwack on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 13

Signage at the RCMP Pacific Region Training Centre in Chilliwack on April 1, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack RCMP are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman was struck by a vehicle where the driver fled the scene.

The hit-and-run happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the 41700-block of Keith Wilson Road near Chadsey Road.

A 56-year-old woman was found laying unconscious and bleeding in a ditch shortly before 11 p.m. She was transported to hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigators believe the collision happened sometime between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

RCMP are asking the driver involved to come forward.

“If you were the driver of the vehicle involved in this collision, we would like to speak with you,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “We are also asking members of the public that if they have a friend or family member who drives a vehicle with recent unexplained damage to the front of their vehicle to contact us with any information they may have.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP and the Lower Mainland’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Anyone with any information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RELATED: Woman starts petition for lit, pedestrian-controlled crosswalk after hit-and-run in Chilliwack

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress