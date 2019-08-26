A suspect in an armed robbery at a liquor store downtown Chilliwack on Aug. 25, 2019 caught on surveillance video. (RCMP)

Chilliwack RCMP seek to ID armed liquor store robbery suspect

Downtown robbery reported at 9 p.m. on Sunday

The Chilliwack RCMP is looking for help to identify a suspect in alleged armed robbery at a liquor store downtown on Sunday.

The August 25 incident occurred in the 45000-block of Yale Road. Just after 9 p.m., RCMP front-line officers responded to a report of a robbery.

Police say a lone male entered the business, produced what appeared to be a firearm, and demanded money. The male fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a male, in his 40s or 50s, with large ears, greyish hair, and a dark mustache. He was wearing a ball cap with lettering on it, dark sunglasses, a black jacket, slim fit jeans and black running shoes with white soles. He was carrying a light grey or khaki re-usable bag with black handles and white writing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

