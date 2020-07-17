Chilliwack RCMP seek information to locate missing 30-year-old male

Scott Lawrence Dupperon last seen on July 10 on Margaret Avenue

Scott Lawrence Dupperon was last seen on Margaret Avenue in Chilliwack on July 10, 2020. (RCMP)

The Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate Scott Lawrence Dupperon, 30.

A family member last saw Dupperon one week ago on July 10, in the 46000-block of Margaret Avenue.

Scott Lawrence Dupperon is described as an Indigenous male; height 180 centimetres (5’11); weight 73 kilograms (161 lbs); with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Police and family are concerned for Scott’s well-being,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scott Lawrence Dupperon to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

