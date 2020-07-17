Scott Lawrence Dupperon was last seen on Margaret Avenue in Chilliwack on July 10, 2020. (RCMP)

Chilliwack RCMP seek information to locate missing 30-year-old male

Scott Lawrence Dupperon last seen on July 10 on Margaret Avenue

  • Jul. 17, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate Scott Lawrence Dupperon, 30.

A family member last saw Dupperon one week ago on July 10, in the 46000-block of Margaret Avenue.

Scott Lawrence Dupperon is described as an Indigenous male; height 180 centimetres (5’11); weight 73 kilograms (161 lbs); with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Police and family are concerned for Scott’s well-being,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scott Lawrence Dupperon to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: editor@theprogress.com

