Chilliwack RCMP seeing surge in telephone-based tax scam

Victims are phoned by someone claiming to represent the Canada Revenue Agency, demanding money

The RCMP has issued a warning about scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees.

The con sees a potential victim receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative of the CRA. The caller accuses the victim of owing tax money and applies pressure for immediate payment. If challenged, the caller becomes aggressive and threatens the victim with arrest.

“We are experiencing a rash of such complaints across the Upper Fraser Valley,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “The thieves are convincing, but we remind everyone that CRA officials do not demand personal information, payment by pre-approved credit card, gift card or threaten arrest over the phone.”

Rail offers simple tips to protect yourself from tax fraud, starting with simply hanging up the phone.

He also recommends speaking to a relative or someone you trust before making any payment. To verify whether an actual CRA agent called you, dial 1-800-959-8281 for individual concerns or 1-800-959-5525 for business-related calls.

