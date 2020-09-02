Chilliwack RCMP searching for dash cam footage of rollover crash

RCMP say three people injured in Sept. 1 crash, one with life threatening injuries

A landing zone for an air ambulance was set up near the Vedder Bridge on Sept. 1, 2020 after a serious crash between the bridge on Vedder Mountain Road and the roundabout towards Cultus Lake. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP are looking for video from a crash on Vedder Mountain Road.

The crash was at about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, and involved two vehicles. One of those vehicles went over the embankment and had to be recovered by fire crews. Ambulance, fire crews and RCMP all rushed to the scene, where they found a 76-year-old man from Mission suffering from life threatening injuries. Two people from Richmond were also suffering non-life threatening injuries, and all were taken to hospital for care.

An air ambulance had also been called to the scene and stayed on the ground for some time before leaving.

The crash was in the 45000-block of Vedder Mountain Road, between Sweltzer Creek Road and Columbia Valley Road. Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Service Unit, supported by the Lower Mainland District-Integrated Collision Reconstruction Service (LMD ICARS), are continuing their investigation of the collision.

“As part of our investigation we are reaching out to motorists or pedestrians who witnessed or may have video of the crash-leading up to the crash-to contact police,” said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: UPDATE: Air ambulance called to serious motor vehicle crash in Chilliwack Tuesday

