Chilliwack RCMP recover items stolen in wave of Promontory thefts

Most of the items were taken from front yards, including an entire set of patio furniture

Chilliwack RCMP raided a home in the Chilliwack neighborhood of Promontory on May 26, recovering several items that had previously been reported stolen.

On May 24 Facebook poster Taylor Tate wrote that an entire patio set and fire-bowl had been taken from the front porch of his Cedarcreek Drive home.

“They even took my First Mother’s Day flower pot,” Robyn Tate added.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk confirmed police received several theft reports from Promontory that morning, and said the same suspect vehicle was identified in several surveillance video clips. Evidence was gathered over the next two days led officers to a home in the 46000 block of Kermode Crescent.

“The search warrant resulted in the recovery of much of the property stolen from May 24, which was subsequently returned to its rightful owners,” Vrolyk said.

The investigation is ongoing and police will be recommending charges of theft and possession of property obtained by crime. Anyone with any information regarding these thefts is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611 and reference Chilliwack RCMP file number 2021-21144

