Chilliwack RCMP raid three locations to shut down alleged fentanyl operation

Police executed search warrants at residences on Yale Road, First Avenue and Luckakuck Place

An RCMP investigation has led to the dismantling of an alleged fentanyl trafficking operation based in Chilliwack.

Police were tipped off to suspicious activity at an address in the 46000 block of Yale Road, and further digging connected two more residences, one in the 46000 block of First Avenue and the other in the 7700 block of Luckakuck Place, just off Luckakuck Way.

On March 19, Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) officers supported by the Chilliwack RCMP Project and Organized Crime Unit (POCU) executed search warrants under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) at the three locations.

Three people were arrested during the raids and were later released.

Officers seized drugs believed to be fentanyl and cocaine along with cash and paraphernalia consistent with the sale of illegal drugs. They also impounded three vehicles, a car and a truck as well as a motorcycle that was reported stolen to Hope RCMP in 2020.

The Chilliwack Progress has been made aware that the location of the Yale Road search warrant was home to the Chilliwack Union of Drug Users (CUDU), described on its Facebook page as a union offering “advocacy, harm reduction, and many other services” as a way of combatting overdoses.

After RCMP review the evidence, a report will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for assessment of CDSA charges.

“We credit alert citizens reporting unusual activity to police as a key component of our investigation,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said in a press release.

RCMP tips on how to spot a crime house or drug dealer in the neighbourhood:

• Regular and unusual traffic patterns;

• A high pedestrian volume to an unlikely address day and night;

• Traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with the occupants of a vehicle.

Rail reminds anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

