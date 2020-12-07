Chilliwack RCMP offer tips for thwarting Christmas thieves

Online shopping has created new opportunities for thieves, who target packages left on doorsteps

Amazon packages left on doorsteps are prime targets for Christmas thieves. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The RCMP is asking locals to avoid giving thieves a gift for Christmas by protecting their property.

Unlocked doors, items left in plain view, and garage door openers left over night in vehicles present opportunities for theft.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail urged people to be vigilant.

“Alongside of our officers conducting proactive patrols we encourage neighbours to watch out for neighbours and report suspicious activity to police,” he said.

READ MORE: Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

READ MORE: Mail theft in Chilliwack is a Christmas trend

With the pandemic continuing and more people opting to do their Christmas shopping at home, Rail also urged caution when buying and selling on websites and social media.

“Online apps and websites provide a useful means of selling and purchasing personal items,” he said. “But we urge everyone to be safe as the sites also provide opportunity for thieves.”

When shopping on websites, Rail offered the following tips for a successful transaction.

– Create complex passwords for your electronic devices and accounts.

– Change passwords frequently.

– Use reputable websites.

– Use sites that only accept secure payment methods – never mail cash or a cheque.

– Ensure someone is home or let a neighbour know when a package or delivery is expected.

When shopping on Facebook Marketplace and other social media platforms, Rail offered these tips.

– Insist on a public meeting place.

– Gather as much detail as possible regarding the person you are meeting.

– Meet during daylight hours.

– Be wary of the deal that is too good to be true.

– Tell a friend or family member where you are going and who you are meeting.

– Take a cell phone and a friend along.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: eric.welsh@theprogress.com