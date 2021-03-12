Chilliwack RCMP looking for witnesses, camera footage following break-and-enter on Menzies

Chilliwack RCMP is looking for witnesses or camera footage following an alleged break-and-enter at a home in the 9400-block of Menzies Street. (Black Press file)

The Chilliwack RCMP is hoping someone saw, or has video of, an alleged break-and-enter on Menzies Street this week.

Police were called to a home in the 9400-block of Menzies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9 where there was a report of a break-and-enter which was interrupted by a neighbour.

An 18-year-old woman, who was inside the home tending to the owners’ pets, suffered minor abrasions during the confrontation with the man who broke in.

The intruder rode away on a bicycle.

Frontline officers immediately conducted a thorough search of the area, however, did not locate the suspect.

RELATED: Chilliwack break-and-enter suspect back in custody after violating release order

“Fortunately the woman was not seriously injured during the incident,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “We are reaching out to residents and motorists who may have captured images of the suspect to contact us.”

Chilliwack RCMP is asking people travelling in the 9400-block of Menzies Street on March 9 around 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. who may have home security or dash cam video to contact police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a freckled face; approximately 30 years old; 5’8″ tall and 190-200 lbs. He was wearing a face covering, grey hoodie style jacket and a white shirt, and was riding a white bicycle.

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call police at 604-792-4611, or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress