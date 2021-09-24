Chilliwack RCMP investigation underway at 2 businesses on Yale Road

Gas station and car dealership at corner of Hocking Avenue taped off Friday morning

An RCMP officer places evidence markers in the parking lot of O’Connor Chrysler on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

There was a heavy police presence at the intersection of Yale Road and Hocking Avenue Friday morning.

Two businesses kitty corner to each other – O’Connor Chrysler and Shell gas station – were taped off as Chilliwack RCMP officers investigated.

Mounties were seen placing evidence markers throughout the car lot and photographing the scene at 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

What looked like blood appeared to be on the wall of the Shell station.

The Progress has reached out to RCMP for comment.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

