Chilliwack RCMP hunting for 3 suspects after driver carjacked at gun point

Police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from an incident that happened Jan. 7

RCMP are hoping someone snagged dash-cam footage of an alleged carjacking that happened last week.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 7 police were called out to the Vedder Road/Cultus Lake roundabout, where a motorist had stopped for a vehicle that displayed red and blue flashing lights in the windshield.

Police say three suspects exited that vehicle and stole the motorist’s Hyundai Santa Fe at gunpoint, with the driver still inside.

The driver was released “a short time later” on No. 3 Road near Highway 1.

The stolen vehicle has not yet been found and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a grey 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. licence plate FN562H.

“Fortunately no one was injured during the incident,” said Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP. “We are asking motorists who may have captured images of the traffic stop, or the stolen vehicle on dash cam, to contact police.”

As the investigation continues, RCMP are asking anyone to come forward who was travelling on Columbia Valley Highway, Vedder Mountain Road, Yarrow Central Road, Boundary Road and No. 3 Road on Jan. 7 between 5 and 6 a.m

Meanwhile, Rail offered tips for drivers, should someone claiming to be a police officer approach them:

RCMP officers are issued identification cards nation-wide and are required to carry these cards as well as their badge.

Ask the officer to have a marked police vehicle attend.

Advise the officer you are calling 911 to confirm his or her identity.

