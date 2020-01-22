Chilliwack RCMP have Victoria Avenue blocked off for ‘ongoing investigation’

No details so far to confirm or deny online rumours of overnight shooting

Chilliwack RCMP on the scene of an “ongoing investigation” on Victoria Avenue between Fletcher and Nowell streets early on Jan. 22, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Mounties are so far silent on the police incident that had a portion of Victoria Avenue taped off Wednesday morning.

There were reports on social media of shots heard in the area overnight, but an RCMP officer on the scene said only that they were there as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

The Chilliwack RCMP’s media relations officer had not returned calls by 9:30 a.m. so details are sparse.

The one block of Victoria was taped off between Fletcher and Nowell streets in the early hours, with more investigative officers arriving at around 9 a.m.

Investigators were focused on an alley between two businesses on the north side of Victoria.

A Chilliwack Fire Department investigator was also on the scene.

There has been speculation on social media about a homicide but as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) had not been deployed.

See www.theprogress.com for more information when it becomes available.

• SEE ALSO: Overnight shooting in downtown Chilliwack leaves one male on life support

• SEE ALSO: RCMP’s Emergency Response Team raid ‘clubhouse’ near Chilliwack homicide scene

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: paul.henderson@theprogress.com