Chilliwack RCMP conduct ‘three-strike’ driving enforcement

The Chilliwack RCMP are cracking down on dangerous drivers with the help of volunteers with City of Chilliwack Safer City Speed Watch.

Mid-morning on July 31, officers conducted “three strike” traffic enforcement to target speedy drivers.

Motorists travelling along Chilliwack River Road who ignored speed limit signage, which is strike one, and then Chilliwack Speed Watch roadside postings, strike two, were met by Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Service officers.

That’s strike three.

“Police encourage drivers to slow down,” said Const. Josh Becker of the Chilliwack RCMP. “Making our roads safer by preventing and reducing unsafe driving behaviour remains our focus.”

In partnership with the City of Chilliwack Safer City, drivers impacting the safety of the travelling public will remain the target of enhanced enforcement by Chilliwack RCMP.

“Road safety is a priority,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said. “We take that priority seriously.”

RCMP urges anyone who witnesses erratic or reckless driving behaviour on our roadways to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

paul.henderson@theprogress.com