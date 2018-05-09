Chilliwack RCMP ask for public’s help to locate missing man

Jean Huusfeldt Petersen last seen by caregivers April 25

Jean Huusfeldt Petersen, 58, was last seen by caregivers in Chilliwack on April 25. (RCMP)

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate Jean Huusfeldt Petersen, 58, of Chilliwack.

Petersen was last seen on April 25 by caregivers in the 45000-block of Yale Road.

He is described as: Caucasian male; height 175 centimetres (5’9″); weight 64 kilograms (141 lbs); with blonde hair and blue eyes.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Petersen they are asking the public remain watchful for him.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Petersen’s well-being and believe he may be in need of medical attention,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jean Huusfeldt Petersen is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

