Chilliwack RCMP ask for public help tracking down robbery suspects

One of the people allegedly pulled a knife on a loss-prevention officer on their way out the door

RCMP are looking for a man and woman suspected of shoplifting from a Sardis-area business and pulling a knife on one of its employees. (RCMP photos)

Police are asking for help to find two people who allegedly shoplifted from a Sardis business and threatened an employee with a knife.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. July 20 in the 7500 block of Vedder Road. A man and a woman entered the business and grabbed approximately $200 worth of merchandise. One of them pulled out a knife when confronted by a loss-prevention officer, and then they ran away.

RCMP searched the area with the help of Police Dog Services, but couldn’t find the pair.

The man is described as Indigenous, wearing a red shirt, black pants and hat. The woman is described as Caucasian, wearing a black shirt.

RCMP are reaching out to the public for assistance identifying suspects of the alleged robbery, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RELATED: Four customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

RELATED: ‘I’m not going to die today’: Abbotsford bank robbery hero speaks out

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress