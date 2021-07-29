Chilliwack RCMP ask for public help tracking down robbery suspects

Police are asking for help to find two people who allegedly shoplifted from a Sardis business and threatened an employee with a knife.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. July 20 in the 7500 block of Vedder Road. A man and a woman entered the business and grabbed approximately $200 worth of merchandise. One of them pulled out a knife when confronted by a loss-prevention officer, and then they ran away.
RCMP searched the area with the help of Police Dog Services, but couldn’t find the pair.
The man is described as Indigenous, wearing a red shirt, black pants and hat. The woman is described as Caucasian, wearing a black shirt.
RCMP are reaching out to the public for assistance identifying suspects of the alleged robbery, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on