Chilliwack RCMP ask for help to find missing woman

Tanisha Gauthier, 21, has not been seen since Feb. 22, according to reports

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for help from the public to find a missing 21-year-old woman.

Police say Tanisha Gauthier has not been seen since Feb. 22 in Chilliwack.

“Police and family are concerned for Tanisha’s health and well being,” said Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk.

She has not been on social media in several weeks either.

“It is out of character for her to be out of touch this long,” the officer added.

Gauthier is described as an Indigenous woman with long, dark hair, often worn in a bun, and hazel eyes. She is five-foot-three (160 cm), 150-170 lbs (68-77 kg).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tanisha Gauthier is urged to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).