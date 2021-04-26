Chilliwack RCMP ask for help to find missing woman

Police believe Tiffany Leanne Ashley Orgill may have travelled to Surrey or Vancouver

Tiffany Leanne Ashley Orgill is from Chilliwack and was last seen in Chilliwack April 8.

Police are looking for a woman who went missing in early April.

Tiffany Leanne Ashley Orgill is from Chilliwack and was last seen in Chilliwack April 8. RCMP believe she may have travelled to the Surrey or Vancouver area and are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

She is described as an Indigenous female, standing five-foot-nine and weighing 135 pounds, with black and red hair and brown eyes.

“Police and family are concerned for Tiffany’s well-being,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with information is asked to phone their local police detachment or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress