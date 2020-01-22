Chilliwack pump track could be the largest rec facility of its kind in the province

City of Chilliwack is seeking qualified builders to design and construct a $500K asphalt pump track

Pump track building expertise is being sought by City of Chilliwack to design and build a world-class asphalt pump track facility in the Landing block on Corbould Street.

The looping pump tracks are for cyclists, and riders of all ages, and all skill levels.

A request for qualifications (RfQ), inviting qualified experts to respond, closes at city hall on Feb. 7.

Proponents from the Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association (FVMBA) posted recently that they are “pumped” by the plans for the unique facility that could be used for recreational or competitive purposes, and make Chilliwack a destination.

“As we move into 2020, we’d also like to extend our gratitude towards Chilliwack’s Mayor and Council, and City staff for their continued support of parks, trails and outdoor recreation opportunities within the Fraser Valley. Why? You might ask. Well, we are excited to announce that in the New Year, the City of Chilliwack will be home to a new pump track of our very own,” wrote Julie Henderson, FVMBA vice president on their website.

The concept calls for a hard-surface design, which is 300 metres in length making it “the longest” in B.C. and “the first figure-eight track in North America,” Henderson marvelled.

Funding of $500,000 from the city’s gas tax revenues was allocated in the 2020 budget by council to construct the 2500-square metre pump track at the Landing site, next to the Curling Club.

“At the size proposed this facility would be the largest in British Columbia attracting provincial and national attention and likely national competitions,” according the staff report of July 2.

What is a pump track exactly? It’s a looping trail system where the rider uses momentum and propulsion on BMX bikes, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, and more. It’s called a “pump” track because of the pumping motions the riders make as they go through the turns, and other features.

They can be on skateboards, scooters, roller blades, and in wheelchairs, as well as on bikes.

The conceptual design of the pump track was prepared by Velosolutions.

