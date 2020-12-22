Chilliwack prolific offender sentenced for firearm charges, breaches

Cole Amey was under house arrest when he was arrested on July 5, 2019 running a meth lab

Cole Amey outside the Chilliwack Law Courts in June 2019 prior to his arrest on breaches of his bail conditions on a serious firearm charge. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

One of Chilliwack’s worst prolific offenders was sentenced to time served in connection with serious firearms offences and a serious breach also involving a firearm.

Cole Amey has an extensive criminal history in Chilliwack including property crimes, theft, drugs, violence and guns.

He originally faced 11 charges in connection with his arrest on April 25, 2019, most of which were connected to firearms. He was eventually found guilty of three counts: possession of stolen property over $5,000, occupying vehicle knowing a firearm was present, and possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Amey already had a lifetime ban on the possession of firearms.

He was released on bail on May 21, 2019 and, much to the chagrin of a Chilliwack landlord, his release plan ordered that he live with his mother in a Princess Avenue home that she did not own.

Less than two months into his bail, a police raid on July 5, 2019 turned out a loaded shotgun, a modified handgun, two cross bows, ammunition, and replica handgun air pistols. Also seized were a motorcycle, dirt bike, and two scooters linked to thefts reported to Chilliwack RCMP together with drugs believed to be fentanyl, paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking, and cash.

And there was also evidence of methampthetamine production.

“The two older ladies who we had a rental agreement with kept the place immaculate,” said a family member of the landlord, who asked not to be named. “When the home was raided by the RCMP in July, 2019 we were devastated by the condition of the home which resembled a hoarder house. Following the raid by the RCMP we were informed we were not allowed to enter the home due to possible meth production and a do not enter or occupy order was posted on the home.”

Amey was charged with two breaches of his release order and one count of possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Because of a publication ban at the time, the details of his initial bail hearing could not be reported but now that the matter is resolved, more can be said. Amey spent much of his time in segregation at the Surrey Pretrial Centre after he was attacked and stabbed multiple times. The court heard he had to receive hundreds of stitches after the attack.

Amey has an extensive criminal record for theft, weapons and violence in the Fraser Valley. He has more than 50 criminal convictions as an adult, nearly half for breaching court-ordered conditions.

In February 2018 a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to return to a Surrey halfway house as required.

In provincial court in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2020, Amey was sentenced to one day jail, essentially time served, followed by 12 months probation for the substantive charges and the subsequent breach. He was sentenced to the same for an April 14, 2019 conviction for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

