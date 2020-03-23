Chilliwack Progress temporarily switching to one print edition per week

The Chilliwack Progress is temporarily moving to one print edition a week starting March 26, 2020 while all our news content is available online at www.theprogress.com. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

The Chilliwack Progress is moving to one print edition a week starting March 26, 2020 as the global coronavirus pandemic continues.

A note from the publisher:

“We are living in unprecedented times brought about by the implications of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Orders from various levels of government have greatly affected our daily lives and that is certainly true here in Chilliwack.

“While the need for accurate and timely news has never been greater, we are taking the step of combining our Wednesday and Friday print editions into a single edition published on Thursdays. This will allow our editorial team to focus more on breaking news on our website and to be able to bring you news as it happens in Chilliwack, B.C., Canada and the world.

“We view this move as a temporary measure brought about by the implications of the extraordinary times we are currently living in.

“We want our readers to be safe and healthy, but well informed with up-to-the-minute local and provincial news. Your trusted source for news is at www.theprogress.com, visit our page dedicated to all stories related to the coronavirus (www.theprogress.com/tag/coronavirus), and that’s where readers can sign up for the Black Press COVID 19 newsletter.”

