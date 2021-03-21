Chilliwack Progress staff named finalists in Ma Murray awards

Jenna Hauck, Eric Welsh and Jessica Peters all up for annual industry awards

Dennis Saulnier rescued his daughters, two-year-old Brinley (left) and four-year-old Keegan, after their truck was driven off the road and into Cultus Lake on May 16. They are seen here with wife and mom, Rianna, at their home on June 2, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Three Chilliwack Progress reporters are finalists in 2021 BCYCNA (B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association) Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards.

Jenna Hauck is a finalist in the Feature Article award category, for a story she wrote about a father who rescued his two daughters after their truck plunged into Cultus Lake.

Eric Welsh is up for a Sports Writing award, for his feature on a hockey player whose life was forever changed by a concussion injury.

And Jessica Peters is a finalist in the Feature Photo award category, for a photograph taken while working at the Hope Standard, a sister newspaper to The Progress. The photo is of babies and their caregivers in a literacy preparation group.

The Ma Murray Awards will be held virtually for the second year in a row, on April 29.

