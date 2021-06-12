Chilliwack Progress, Hope Standard staff take home 7 Ma Murray awards

Jessica Peters took silver in the 2021 Ma Murrays in the category of feature photo for circulation under 10,000. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Three Chilliwack Progress reporters and a former Hope Standard reporter took home a total of seven awards at the 2021 BCYCNA (B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association) Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards Thursday night.

Former Standard reporter Emelie Peacock walked away with a whopping four awards in the circulation category of under 10,000.

Peacock took gold in the Neville Shanks Memorial Award for Historical Writing category for her story on the planned demolition of Hope’s historic station house.

She won gold for spot news photography for her photo of a potash spill on the CN tracks in September.

She took silver for “Mosquitos, mountain views and trail magic: a summer hike on the Hudson’s Bay Company Heritage Trail” in the Outdoor Recreation Writing Award category.

And she won bronze in the Black Family Editorial Award, for a piece with the headline “My cats may be killers, but I’m the fool who let them out.”

Also for The Standard, Jessica Peters won silver in the Feature Photo award category.

For The Progress, in the over 10,000-circulation category, Jenna Hauck took silver in the Feature Article award category for a story she wrote about a father who rescued his two daughters after their truck plunged into Cultus Lake.

Eric Welsh won silver for Sports Writing for his feature on a hockey player whose life was forever changed by a concussion injury.

The Ma Murray Awards will held virtually for the second year in a row, on June 10, 2021.

READ MORE: Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress staff honoured at 2020 Ma Murray Awards

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: editor@theprogress.com

Chilliwack Progress