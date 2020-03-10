Chilliwack Progress finalists head to B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

A group of moms and their babies took part in Baby Yoga at the Sardis Library Feb. 6, 2019. The photo is one in a series by Jenna Hauck that earned her a finalist nod for Photo Essay for the 2020 Ma Murray awards. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The Chilliwack Progress is proud to be a finalist in two categories in the annual Ma Murray awards recognizing the best of community journalism in British Columbia and Yukon.

Hosted by the B.C. and Yukon Community News Media Association, the awards honour and celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing and overall newspaper excellence.

Progress arts reporter and photographer Jenna Hauck is a finalist in the category of Photo Essay for her series of pictures on baby yoga.

Reporter and acting editor Paul Henderson is a finalist for the Columnist Award sponsored by Aberdeen Publishing. The category requires two column submissions from the year.

Overall, more than 20 Black Press Media journalists and publications are up for this year’s Ma Murray awards.

Locally the Hope Standard is a finalist for Newspaper Excellence in its circulation category, and the Abbotsford News is a finalist in three categories.

