Chilliwack pauses to remember

Remembrance Day services were held throughout Canada Sunday morning, including Chilliwack where thousands of people lined streets in two locations to pay their respects.

Sunny skies greeted attendees at the downtown cenotaph. They paused for a moment of reflection as they honoured the country’s war dead, as well as the men and women who have served – or are still serving – Canada in conflicts around the world.

A service was also held at the All Sappers Memorial at Vedder Crossing in Sardis.

Crowds gather in downtown #Chilliwack for Remembrance Day seirvce.

Both services held special significance, marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

