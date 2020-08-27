Chilliwack number of reported COVID-19 cases released

Centre for Disease Control says Chilliwack has only had 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus

A map of the province released on Aug. 21 by the Centre for Disease Control shows that Chilliwack had 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from January 2020 to July 2020, cumulatively.

Chilliwack has managed the coronavirus well, according to a breakdown of cases per city released this week by the Canadian Centre for Disease Control.

In map that shows the numbers across the province from January to July, Chilliwack only had 34 reported cases of COVID-19. By comparison, Abbotsford reported 454 for the same time frame.

The map is not without fine print, explaining the complexities of the numbers. For example, cases are mapped by location of where the person lives. Those with unknown residences or who live out of B.C. are not included in this particular data.

While the map was created by the CDC, the information for it came from the health authorities across the province. The map does not represent all cases, the CDC notes, as many cases have likely gone unreported.

It also warns that just because a community’s numbers are low or non-existent, does not mean there are no cases there.

As for other nearby communities, Surrey has had 521 reported cases, Greater Victoria has had 29, Kamloops has had 53 and the combined areas of Hope, Princeton and Keremeos have had no reported cases.

The map also does not distinguish asymptomatic cases from symptomatic ones, or detail hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID-19.

Chilliwack’s relatively low numbers are despite the health region being the highest in the province for cases. But Chilliwack had at least two outbreaks in the period highlighted by the CDC. One was at a chicken processing plant and the other was at a long-term care facility.

